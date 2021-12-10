Firefighters preparing for elevated threat for wildfire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A warm and dry end of 2021 has meant continued drought conditions in Texoma have not improved. The next few days will also have an elevated threat for wildfire.

To prepare for the possibility of large fires, the state of Texas has deployed two teams of firefighters just a few hours away from Wichita Falls.

If needed, those teams would provide extra support to departments where the fires spark.

“Now that we have had our hard freeze that’s come through and we’ve got the drought cured grasses also, that starts to trigger us to move things around, watch our predictive services, our weather this weekend,” said Regan Reser, with the Texas A&M Forest Service. “Friday is supposed to be a hot day, low humidity and high winds.”

He added that people should use extra caution over the next few days when doing activities involving fire like camping, burning trash or cooking outside.

