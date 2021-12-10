Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Former dean of Fain Fine Arts College at MSU Texas dies

Ronald Dean Fischli
Ronald Dean Fischli(Owens & Brumley)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A former Midwestern State University dean passed away at the age of 75 on Wednesday.

Ronald Dean Fischli first came to Wichita Falls to join MSU Texas in 1990. He was named director of fine arts in 1991, and later named dean of the Fain Fine Arts college. He held that position until his retirement in 2013.

Fischli performed in countless plays, sang for events, and attended concerts, theatre productions and fine arts events throughout his life, according to his obituary. He also directed over 100 plays and influenced hundreds of lives through his passion for the arts and quality education.

A celebration of Fischli’s life will be held on Dec. 30, 2021 in Wichita Falls. Additional information will be released at a later time.

Memorials may be given to Fischli Scholarships through MSU Texas Donor Services.

Click here to view Fischli’s obituary page.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Pounds
Former Vernon pastor pleads guilty, sentenced for sexual assault
Here’s what things look like for Texoma schools.
UIL Texas releases realignment, reclassification numbers
35-year-old Demeretrion Combs of Wichita Falls.
WFPD identifies suspect in Studio E shooting, issues arrest warrants
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
TxDOT is hoping to have the doors open very soon.
TxDOT close to opening new U.S. 287 rest stop near Iowa Park

Latest News

Donate socks at any of the locations below to help those in need stay warm during the holidays.
Sox Appeal warms Texoma toes
Elevated fire weather conditions are present Friday
Many residents believe the city should focus on utilizing the facilities that already exist...
Olney residents hesitate to get on board with $13.2 million dollar water plant
People should use extra caution over the next few days when doing activities involving fire...
Firefighters preparing for elevated threat for wildfire
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls Chamber hosts Economic Forum