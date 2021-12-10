Former dean of Fain Fine Arts College at MSU Texas dies

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A former Midwestern State University dean passed away at the age of 75 on Wednesday.

Ronald Dean Fischli first came to Wichita Falls to join MSU Texas in 1990. He was named director of fine arts in 1991, and later named dean of the Fain Fine Arts college. He held that position until his retirement in 2013.

Fischli performed in countless plays, sang for events, and attended concerts, theatre productions and fine arts events throughout his life, according to his obituary. He also directed over 100 plays and influenced hundreds of lives through his passion for the arts and quality education.

A celebration of Fischli’s life will be held on Dec. 30, 2021 in Wichita Falls. Additional information will be released at a later time.

Memorials may be given to Fischli Scholarships through MSU Texas Donor Services.

