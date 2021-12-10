It is very windy and hazy outside

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This afternoon southeasterly winds are ripping across Texoma between 20-35 mph. Wind gusts have been in the 40s. This has created a very dangerous situation for the spread of wildfires. Use extreme caution when doing activities involving fire. Winds are also kicking us lots of dust which is impacting visibility. Temps are near record breaking in the upper 70s and low 80s. This evening a front moves into the area and we will see a start drop in temps this weekend, winds will shift to the north. Lows tonight will reach the mid 30s

