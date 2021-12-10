Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Kentucky sheriff accused of assaulting a teenage girl arrested

By WKYT News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A sheriff in Kentucky was arrested after being accused of assaulting a teenage girl while breaking up a fight between two players during a high school basketball game.

According to WKYT, Brent Lynch, who is a part of the Owsley County High School coaching staff and also Owsley County sheriff, is facing a fourth-degree assault charge.

In a video from WYMT of the fight, punches were thrown. Then you can see coaches and people from the bleachers run onto the court. That includes Lynch.

School officials said the teams were separated immediately, and one player from each team was ejected at the time.

The Osley County superintendent said Lynch has been suspended for one game, and both teams have suspended four student-athletes for two games.

WKYT said this is the second time Lynch has been involved in an incident at a basketball game. He was involved in a heated exchange with a fan during a boys basketball game in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire has been reported in Electra Friday afternoon.
Multiple crews battle fires in Electra, homes affected
Clay County fire prompts evacuations, road closures near Petrolia
Clay County highways reopen
Firefighters battling fire in Young County
Firefighters battling fire in Young County
Here’s what things look like for Texoma schools.
UIL Texas releases realignment, reclassification numbers
Brian Pounds
Former Vernon pastor pleads guilty, sentenced for sexual assault

Latest News

The Amazon distribution center is partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday,...
Kentucky governor: At least 70 people feared dead in storms
This photo provided by Blue Origin shows, from left: Dylan Taylor, Lane Bess, Cameron Bess,...
NFL, TV’s Strahan flies in space with astronaut’s daughter
Dean Patterson from Kentucky State Police speaks about the destruction overnight severe weather...
'The damage here is indescribable': Officials evaluate destruction left behind by overnight storms
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Ky. officials give storm update
A Kentucky candle factory was leveled by a tornado in "one of the toughest nights" in state...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states