Multiple crews battle fires in Electra, homes affected

ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - Update - 6 p.m.

UPDATE - 5:29 p.m.

Texas DPS reported U.S. 287 in Electra is now open in both directions.

UPDATE - 5 p.m.

UPDATE - 4:45 p.m.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke confirmed one home in Electra has been burnt to the ground and is a total loss. Electra firefighters were able to contain the fire to the one home, and the houses in that neighborhood have heavy smoke damage.

The fires started near the hospital near Highway 25 behind South Valley Drive. Sheriff Duke said that power lines likely crossed with each other due to the high winds.

Sheriff Duke said there were no deaths nor injuries from the fires. A fire truck from Vernon got hit by a vehicle, and there weren’t any major injuries from that crash. The crash likely happened due to smoke causing low visibility.

US 287 near Electra remains closed due to fallen power lines.

UPDATE - 4:30 p.m.

Texas DPS reported Highway 25 is now open from FM 367 into Electra.

#WICHITA FALLS HWY 25 IS NOW OPEN FROM FM367 INTO ELECTRA. — TxDPS Road Report (@txdpsroadreport) December 10, 2021

UPDATE - 4:25 p.m.

The Texas A&M Forest Service estimates the fire is 2,000 acres and 0% contained as of 4:25 p.m.

Update: the #ElectraComplex in Wichita County is an estimated 2000 acres and 0% contained. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) December 10, 2021

UPDATE - 3:26 p.m.

The Texas Department of Transportation has confirmed that there are no detours available at this time (3:15 p.m.) for U.S. 287 in the Electra area.

UPDATE - 3:13 p.m.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to the Electra fires. They estimate the fire is 500 acres and 0% contained as of 3:03 p.m.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Wichita County on the #ElectraComplex. The complex is an estimated 500 acres and 0% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/n8KcmQM1es — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) December 10, 2021

UPDATE - 2:52 p.m.

Wichita County has issued a Declaration of Disaster due to the fires in Electra. The declaration activates the Wichita County Emergency Management Plan.

UPDATE - 2:47 p.m.

The Texas Department of Transportation has confirmed that U.S. 287 near Electra is closed from Harrold to SH-25 due to the grass fires. Bus. Route 287 inside of Electra is also closed.

UPDATE - 2:37 p.m.

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said he spoke with Electra Mayor Lynda Lynn and confirmed that there is not an ongoing mass evacuation of the city at this time (2:37 p.m.). He also said two homes have been affected by the fire and the Red Cross was called to help the residents.

UPDATE - 2:27 p.m.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that there are multiple grass fires in Electra, and several roads coming into Electra have been blocked off. U.S. 287 North going into Electra is closed at this time.

UPDATE - 2:20 p.m.

Electra ISD Superintendent Ted West has confirmed that all students in the district are safe and have been evacuated to the old high school, which is the current administration building. Kids are being released to their parents.

Multiple crews are battling a fire that broke out early Friday afternoon in Electra.

An Electra resident confirmed to News Channel 6 that there are homes on fire near the hospital.

Our reporter on the scene reported 287 North is blocked off for the time being, with traffic currently backed up.

The cause of the fire is not known, though fire conditions are elevated Friday with strong winds.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 for the latest.

