UPDATE: Comanche County fire contained but still active; others in SWOK out

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE 8:03 p.m. - A fire in Comanche County is now 95 percent contained according to Comanche County Emergency Management Public Information Officer Amy Hawkins.

Four fire departments will remain on scene to monitor the fire.

Residents can expect smoke and smoldering overnight.

UPDATE 6:11 p.m. - The fire in Comanche County has burned more than 1,600 acres according to Comanche County Emergency Management Public Information Officer Amy Hawkins.

She said the fire is contained but still active.

She said departments from Grady County all the way to Waurika have joined in the fight against the fire, which has damaged or destroyed an unknown amount of structures. There are no known injuries at this time. While Highway 7 is open, they are still advising people to avoid the area if possible as there are a lot of departments at work.

UPDATE 4:48 p.m. - Highway 7 at OK-65 and Highway 7 at SE 165th are both open at this time, though authorities are still asking people to avoid the area if possible.

UPDATE 3:52 p.m. - All lanes of U.S. 277 in Cotton County that were originally closed earlier Friday afternoon due to a fire are now back open.

UPDATE 3:37. p.m. - A very dangerous wildfire is threatening homes near Pumpkin Center. Comanche County Emergency Management said it is 0% contained. Continued evacuations for the area are in place. A task force from other counties has been requested to help.

UPDATE 3:16 p.m. - State Highway 7 and SE 165th St. is closed west bound due to smoke crossing the roadway. Fire departments are on scene. Evacuations are being performed in the area.

UPDATE 2:34 p.m. - Comanche County Emergency Management is advising anyone within a 4-mile radius of East Highway 65 and Southeast Coombs Road to evacuate immediately due to a fire moving northeast through Comanche county.

ORIGINAL STORY - A fire in Comanche County is out after it sparked on a Red Flag warning day.

It broke out around noon near Post Oak and NW Neugebauer Drive.

According to the Comanche County Emergency Management Public Information Officer, the fire was contained without any buildings being damaged.

No injuries were reported, either.

Crews from several departments including Cache, Indiahoma, Chattanooga, Pecan Creek, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and Comanche Nation responded to the fire.

At last check, fire crews were still battling other fires in the area, including one in Cotton County off of US-277 between E. 1810 Road and OK-5, and another in Stephens County that originated in Central High near 6 Mile and Nabor Road.

