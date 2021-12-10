Olney residents hesitate to get on board with $13.2 million dollar water plant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Those who call Olney home could soon see their monthly water bills go increase to help the city pay for a new $13.2 million water plant.

While everyone agrees it is something that needs to be done. Not everyone is on board with what or how to fund it.

“You talk about more storage for clean water you got to start with clean water first we got a mud hole we’ve had a mud hole all my life,” said Lonnie Hope, resident of Olney.

Hope along with many residents that filled the seats at the Olney Civic Center said they believe the city should focus on utilizing the facilities that already exist, before building new ones. Such as Lake Olney where the City of Olney gets its primary resource of water.

“We have a 13 acre, 13-foot mud hole out there that we need to re-dig down and clean it out if we had deep water then we’d have clean water,’ said Hope.

But city officials said they have spent the last two years coming up with ways to improve the quality of water in Olney and this is it.

“We hope to pay for this project through certificates of obligation where the bond companies will sell the bonds in January and that would generate the revenue we need to move forward with this plant,” said Rue Rogers, mayor of Olney.

But residents who use water in and outside city limits base water rate of $27.50 could increase by $20 to $30, something they simply can’t afford.

“I believe one in three people in Olney lives check to check. I believe per capital we have the largest section eight housing even more than in Fort Worth so how do you expect us to pay $13 million,” said Oscar Munoz, resident of Olney.

“We got a plan to fix it over the next two and a half years, we got a way to fund it and so we wanna get this ball rolling. We’d love to get it rolling in January and get this plant up and ensure the citizens of Olney that we’ve got good clean water,” said Rogers.

City leaders said no decisions were made on Thursday and added another meeting will be held on Monday, where the public can come and weigh in on the ongoing issue.

