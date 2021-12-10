Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Olney residents hesitate to get on board with $13.2 million dollar water plant

Many residents believe the city should focus on utilizing the facilities that already exist...
Many residents believe the city should focus on utilizing the facilities that already exist before building new ones.(kauz)
By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:21 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Those who call Olney home could soon see their monthly water bills go increase to help the city pay for a new $13.2 million water plant.

While everyone agrees it is something that needs to be done. Not everyone is on board with what or how to fund it.

“You talk about more storage for clean water you got to start with clean water first we got a mud hole we’ve had a mud hole all my life,” said Lonnie Hope, resident of Olney.

Hope along with many residents that filled the seats at the Olney Civic Center said they believe the city should focus on utilizing the facilities that already exist, before building new ones. Such as Lake Olney where the City of Olney gets its primary resource of water.

“We have a 13 acre, 13-foot mud hole out there that we need to re-dig down and clean it out if we had deep water then we’d have clean water,’ said Hope.

But city officials said they have spent the last two years coming up with ways to improve the quality of water in Olney and this is it.

“We hope to pay for this project through certificates of obligation where the bond companies will sell the bonds in January and that would generate the revenue we need to move forward with this plant,” said Rue Rogers, mayor of Olney.

But residents who use water in and outside city limits base water rate of $27.50 could increase by $20 to $30, something they simply can’t afford.

“I believe one in three people in Olney lives check to check. I believe per capital we have the largest section eight housing even more than in Fort Worth so how do you expect us to pay $13 million,” said Oscar Munoz, resident of Olney.

“We got a plan to fix it over the next two and a half years, we got a way to fund it and so we wanna get this ball rolling. We’d love to get it rolling in January and get this plant up and ensure the citizens of Olney that we’ve got good clean water,” said Rogers.

City leaders said no decisions were made on Thursday and added another meeting will be held on Monday, where the public can come and weigh in on the ongoing issue.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Pounds
Former Vernon pastor pleads guilty, sentenced for sexual assault
Here’s what things look like for Texoma schools.
UIL Texas releases realignment, reclassification numbers
35-year-old Demeretrion Combs of Wichita Falls.
WFPD identifies suspect in Studio E shooting, issues arrest warrants
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
TxDOT is hoping to have the doors open very soon.
TxDOT close to opening new U.S. 287 rest stop near Iowa Park

Latest News

Donate socks at any of the locations below to help those in need stay warm during the holidays.
Sox Appeal warms Texoma toes
Elevated fire weather conditions are present Friday
People should use extra caution over the next few days when doing activities involving fire...
Firefighters preparing for elevated threat for wildfire
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls Chamber hosts Economic Forum