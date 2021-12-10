Email City Guide
Two injured after plane crash near Saint Jo

It happened north of Saint Jo near Cobb Hollow Road.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
SAINT JO, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were taken to a hospital on Thursday after a single-engine plane crashed near Saint Jo.

It happened north of Saint Jo near Cobb Hollow Road, according to Texas DPS officials. Both occupants reportedly have non-life-threatening injuries.

Texas DPS said the cause of the crash was possibly engine failure and that the Federal Aviation Administration would be investigating.

This is the second plane crash within a week in Texoma. The other crash happened in Wichita County when a single-engine plane heading to the Wichita Valley Airport crashed near the airport on US-287J.

Both occupants in that crash received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital.

