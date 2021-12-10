Wichita Falls Chamber hosts Economic Forum

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The annual Economic Forum was held on Thursday by the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce.

The guest speaker, Texas Tech University System Chancellor Tedd Mitchell, M.D., gave insight to the public about the partnership between MSU Texas and Texas Tech. He said it will benefit students and bring more opportunities.

Students will have access to more resources, services and financial benefits than before. Mitchell said students should be the focus of the partnership and it comes down to working with one another, adding this new relationship is not just important for Wichita Falls but for the surrounding region.

Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt shared his thoughts on the benefits for students at the secondary level.

“I think it really adds to Texas Tech University,” said Kuhrt. “To be affiliated with and connected with us, there’s going to be more opportunities for students to go to MSU. Maybe they start at MSU and transfer to Tech or maybe they have a pre-engineering, pre-law, per-dental program here at MSU and then they go to law school or dental.”

Kuhrt said this will give more students the option to graduate college and live in Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.