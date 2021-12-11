Email City Guide
28 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Friday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 28 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday.

There were a total of 185 cases, 90 recoveries and one death reported this week. 15 Wichita County residents are hospitalized at this time.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZATIONS
Monday, Dec. 6, 2021150s6512
Tuesday, Dec. 7, 20210-3311
Wednesday, Dec. 8, 20210-4012
Thursday, Dec. 9, 20210-1912
Friday, Dec. 10, 20210-2815

Last week, the county reported a total of five deaths, 186 cases and 63 recoveries.

FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT

The Health District has 28 new cases to report today, bringing the total of new cases for the week ending December 10, 2021, to 185. There is 1 death total reported; Case 20,834 (50s) unvaccinated.

For the week ending December 10, 2021, there are 185 new cases, 15 hospitalizations, and 90 new recoveries. The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 29%.

To date, Wichita County has had 221 reinfections (up 11). There are also a total of 1305 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 131). Of the 131 vaccine breakthrough cases this week, 6 received a booster/third dose.

Of the 15 individuals hospitalized today, 4 are vaccine breakthrough cases and 1 is a reinfection.

For the week ending December 10, 2021, the positivity rate is 17%.

