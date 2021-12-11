Crime of the Week: Man pulls gun on KMOC employee in October

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Crime of the Week is a new segment coming to KAUZ News Channel 6. Each week, we’re going to take an in-depth look at unsolved crimes that law enforcement needs help with.

For the Dec. 10 Crime of the Week, we’re taking a look back at when a man pulled a gun on a KMOC employee.

“October 21, about 6:20 in the morning, a male entered the KMOC building through an entrance door that enters into a lobby,” said Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department. “The employee that was there in the building was able to actually open a window from a back office so that they can look through into the lobby.”

Nobody can enter the rest of the building from the lobby unless someone lets them in.

“He was able to stay safe behind the wall without going into the lobby and address the subject,” said Eipper. “The subject said something back and then pulled a handgun of some type, pointed it at this employee and the employee was able just to get behind a wall.”

The suspect then left the scene. Eipper said the man did not demand anything and never came back.

“I can’t think of anything that could’ve been done differently that would’ve helped in the case,” said Eipper. “Everybody was safe, nobody got hurt, so I think it went very well. The right thing was just the taking cover behind the wall and not saying anything and not responding in a negative way to cause any excitement in the suspect. I think that kind of defused the situation where the suspect saw that he can’t do anything, that he’s not going to be able to get inside so he decided just to leave.”

Eipper said while there is video evidence, if you can’t identify the person then you have no leads on who to arrest.

“The good thing is we do have the video,” said Eipper. “We’re just asking people to look at it and if there’s any clue at all, just give us a call.”

Eipper is asking the public to not assume that your information wouldn’t help make an arrest.

“We’ve received a few Crime Stoppers tips but it looks like there really are no leads right now in this case, so if you do you have information that can help in the investigation of this case, please call us,” said Eipper.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

You never have to leave your name, and you can earn up to $5,000 if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.