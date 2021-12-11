Email City Guide
Hirschi gives football team big send-off for big game

By Avery Ikeda
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday was a big day for Hirschi High School’s football team, and their supporters made sure to send them to the playoffs in style.

Football team members were the guests of honor in a massive pep rally, which featured student performances and inspirational speeches. Students and alumni alike then lined the sidewalk to wish the team well as they boarded the bus to Frisco.

2-year-old Sir Kingston Pope helped to wave goodbye to the bus with his mom, Crystal Washington...
2-year-old Sir Kingston Pope helped to wave goodbye to the bus with his mom, Crystal Washington Pope.(KAUZ)

This is the first time since 1964 that the huskies have earned a spot at the state semifinals. They will face the Stephenville yellowjackets at the Ford Center in Frisco for the 4A Division 1 state semifinals. If they defeat Stephenville, they will compete for the state title for the first time in the school’s history.

