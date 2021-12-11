Hirschi gives football team big send-off for big game

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday was a big day for Hirschi High School’s football team, and their supporters made sure to send them to the playoffs in style.

Football team members were the guests of honor in a massive pep rally, which featured student performances and inspirational speeches. Students and alumni alike then lined the sidewalk to wish the team well as they boarded the bus to Frisco.

2-year-old Sir Kingston Pope helped to wave goodbye to the bus with his mom, Crystal Washington Pope. (KAUZ)

This is the first time since 1964 that the huskies have earned a spot at the state semifinals. They will face the Stephenville yellowjackets at the Ford Center in Frisco for the 4A Division 1 state semifinals. If they defeat Stephenville, they will compete for the state title for the first time in the school’s history.

