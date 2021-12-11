Hirschi gives football team big send-off for big game
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday was a big day for Hirschi High School’s football team, and their supporters made sure to send them to the playoffs in style.
Football team members were the guests of honor in a massive pep rally, which featured student performances and inspirational speeches. Students and alumni alike then lined the sidewalk to wish the team well as they boarded the bus to Frisco.
This is the first time since 1964 that the huskies have earned a spot at the state semifinals. They will face the Stephenville yellowjackets at the Ford Center in Frisco for the 4A Division 1 state semifinals. If they defeat Stephenville, they will compete for the state title for the first time in the school’s history.
