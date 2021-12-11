Email City Guide
Meet your new best friend, just in time for the holidays

By Avery Ikeda
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Meet Barbara Gordon, a six-month-old retriever mix whose Christmas list has only one wish: having a home for the holidays.

Katie Lister from Emily’s Legacy Rescue introduced us to Barbara Gordon, explaining that the silky sweetheart has silky-soft fur and a love of snuggling up.

“If you get up out of your chair it is hers, you’ll have to have a discussion about who owns it,” Katie laughed.

The puppy’s calm demeanor contrasts with her namesake: in DC comics, Barbara Gordon is the daughter of Gotham’s police commissioner and actively fights crime as Batgirl.

This laid-back lady has a lot of love to give, and we want to help get her adopted in time for the new year!

Barbara Gordon is our pet of the week on KAUZ. She’s a 6 month old retriever mix who loves lap time and sofa naps.

Posted by Emily's Legacy Rescue on Friday, December 10, 2021

Emily’s Legacy has a $125 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

You can meet animals from Emily’s Legacy Rescue at Petco on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. While this sweetheart won’t be in attendance due to a prior appointment, you can always ask staff to chat about her and arrange a future play-date to see if you get along.

For more information, visit Emily’s Legacy Rescue’s website or Facebook page.

