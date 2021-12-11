Winds have died down considerably

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Improving fire conditions this afternoon has meant good news for firefighters battling yesterday’s wildfires. Tonight expect mild winds from the North.

Overnight temps drop to near freezing. Sunday expect a high near 65. For the workweek we will have a warming trend that will see temps possibly reach the 80s Wednesday. Next weekend a cold front brings with it marginal rain chances.

