Missing Utah sisters found safe; Amber Alert canceled

The Amber Alert issued Sunday morning for four Utah sisters was canceled after the girls were...
The Amber Alert issued Sunday morning for four Utah sisters was canceled after the girls were found safe.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued Sunday morning for four Utah sisters has been canceled after the girls were found safe in California.

South Jordan police said earlier that Hazelle Brimhall, 12; Berlynn Brimhall, 11; Adelyne Brimhall, 9; and Autumn Brimhall, 9; left their home in the Daybreak community around 10:45 a.m. Saturday. Police were notified around 3 p.m. that they had not returned.

According to the Amber Alert, the sisters were believed to have been taken by their biological mother, Allison Brimhall, 39. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall with strawberry blond hair.

This photo shows Allison Brimhall, the biological mother of four girls who are the subjects of...
This photo shows Allison Brimhall, the biological mother of four girls who are the subjects of an Amber Alert.(Source: Missingkids.org)

Allison Brimhall may be in a white, four-door Toyota Tacoma.

The truck has California license plate number 86197U2, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or South Jordan police at 801-840-4000.

