Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Avalanche at Washington state ski resort kills 1, traps 5

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — An avalanche has swept through a ski area in Washington state, killing a 60-year-old man and temporarily trapping five others.

Police say the avalanche was reported about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain, which is located southeast of Seattle.

The identity of the man who died hasn’t been released, but authorities say he wasn’t breathing after being pulled out of the snow and didn’t survive despite CPR efforts by another skier.

While all of those caught in the avalanche were experienced backcountry skiers, a warning had been issued against skiing in the area, which was just inside the boundaries of Crystal Mountain Resort.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire has been reported in Electra Friday afternoon.
Multiple crews battle fires in Electra, homes affected
Clay County fire prompts evacuations, road closures near Petrolia
Clay County highways reopen
Firefighters battling fire in Young County
Firefighters battling fire in Young County
Police are looking for a man who pulled a gun on a KMOC employee.
Crime of the Week: Man pulls gun on KMOC employee in October
SH 79 closed between Archer City, Olney due to grass fire

Latest News

This photo collage shows Hazelle Brimhall on the top left, Adelyne Brimhall on the top right,...
Amber Alert issued for 4 sisters in Utah
Tornadoes leave trail of destruction and devastation across 6 states.
Death toll rises from tornadoes that hit 6 states
FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2005 file photo, author Anne Rice talks about her new book during an...
Anne Rice, author of gothic novels, dead at 80
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses reporters after beating back the recall that...
California governor wants Texas-like law to ban assault guns
A family digs through the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021....
Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes