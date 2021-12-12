MSU Texas class of 2021 officially become Mustang alumni

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University held its Fall 2021 commencement ceremony at Kay Yeager Coliseum. While it’s an event held every semester each graduation is just a special as the last for the 430 graduates who walked across the stage.

During the ceremony, the graduates participated in the traditional turning of the tassel after years of hard work. and countless late nights of studying.

“I’m excited and all my family is here. I’m the first grandchild to graduate so I’m very excited,” said graduates of MSU Texas.

The guest speaker for the graduation was Texas Tech University chancellor Tedd Mitch who offered Mustangs advice on life that they will carry with them into their bright futures. MSU Texas became the fifth-member institution in the Texas Tech University System in September.

