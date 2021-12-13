Email City Guide
3-car accident at Fairway, Kell sends at least one to hospital

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A car accident on Fairway and Kell Blvd. has sent at least one person to the hospital, on-site crews say.

One of the three cars involved in the crash was flipped upside-down. Police believe that two people were pinned in the flipped car before being freed. Officers at the scene told our news team that one person was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries, saying that the person was alert.

The cause of the three-car crash is currently uncertain. Police have blocked Fairway and Kell as they clear the road and look for answers.

