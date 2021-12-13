Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old abducted in Memphis

An amber alert has been issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders out of Memphis. (TBI)
An amber alert has been issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders out of Memphis. (TBI)(TBI)
By Shyra Sherfield and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - An Amber Alert is in effect for a 17-year-old girl that was reportedly abducted in Memphis Sunday night.

According to a City Watch report from Memphis Police Department, Barbara Sanders along with another juvenile left with a man known as “Lucky” around 11 p.m. The three of them reportedly went to a business near Chelsea Avenue, where the suspect forced himself on Sanders, WMC reported.

The report said the other teen was able to get away and call police.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the 39-year-old suspect as Lafayette Miller. He is wanted by Memphis police for kidnapping.

Sanders is described as a Black female with a black braided ponytail with gold ends, a double nose piercing and has “Gwen” with a rose tattooed on her right wrist. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, black tights and black, pink and white athletic shoes.

Miller is described as a Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 205 pounds, black beard, wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray jogging pants and armed with a small handgun.

If you have seen Sanders or Miller or know their whereabouts, contact Memphis Police at 901-528-CASH or call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a text of help was sent out the community of Clay County immediately started donating...
Community of Clay Co. shows outpour of support during grass fires
Wichita Falls
Grass fire takes root on homeowners property
Wichita Falls
Structure fire takes place on Ridgeway Street
A fire has been reported in Electra Friday afternoon.
Multiple crews battle fires in Electra, homes affected
Clay County fire prompts evacuations, road closures near Petrolia
Clay County highways reopen

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday,...
Biden aims to cut bureaucratic runaround for government services
In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Potter trial opens 2nd week with Wright autopsy details
A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes; at least 64 dead in Kentucky, governor says
Carla Cope, mother of Clayton Cope, said she tried to call her son after the storm hit the...
Tornado death: Mother tried to call son at Amazon facility
One of the firefighting aircraft options being made available for upcoming elevated fire...
Texas A&M Forest Service preparing for potential wildfire activity