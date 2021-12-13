Email City Guide
City of Wichita Falls releases holiday trash schedule

City facilities will be closed for Christmas and New Year's Day.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has released the trash schedule for the Christmas and New Year’s Day breaks.

City facilities will be closed for Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24, as well as Friday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.

City officials say the trash pickup schedule for Christmas will be adjusted as follows:

  • Normal trash pickup up on Monday, Dec. 20 and Tuesday, Dec. 21
  • Thursday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, Dec. 22
  • Friday trash pickup will move to Thursday, Dec. 23
  • There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, Dec. 22
  • The Transfer Station will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25
  • The landfill will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24 and closed on Saturday, Dec. 25

The trash pickup schedule for New Year’s Day will be adjusted as follows:

  • Normal trash pickup up on Monday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Dec. 28
  • Thursday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, Dec. 29
  • Friday trash pickup will move to Thursday, Dec. 30
  • There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, Dec. 29
  • The Transfer Station and Landfill will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1
  • The landfill will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 and closed on Saturday, Jan. 1

For questions or more information, give the Sanitation Department a call at (940) 761-7977.

