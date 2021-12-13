Clay County officials issue burn ban

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - The Clay County Commissioner’s Court issued a burn ban Monday following the large grass fires that broke out in the area last Friday.

The ban, issued due to increasing drought conditions, is effective until Jan. 10, 2022. It includes burn barrels, open-top grilling and fireworks. Agriculture burns, welding and grilling will have thresholds that need to be met to avoid penalties.

The grass fires swept across at least 8,000 acres of rural land in Clay County last week, with firefighters battling flames and cleaning through the weekend. Three volunteer firefighters were left with minor injuries, according to county officials.

