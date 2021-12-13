Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Couple raises child found abandoned in subway station

Kevin is now 21 years old and attends Swarthmore College.
Kevin is now 21 years old and attends Swarthmore College.(Pete Mercurio via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A couple who found an abandoned baby in a subway years ago is sharing some new pictures of the boy’s life.

Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station in August 2000.

Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station August 2000.
Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station August 2000.(Pete Mercurio via CNN Newsource)

Stewart and his then-partner, now husband, called the police.

The baby was in the state’s care while a citywide search took place for the boy’s parents, who were never found.

Later that year, a judge asked them if they’d like to adopt the boy, and they said yes, naming him Kevin.

Now, 21 years later, he’s a senior at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania.

The parents even wrote a book about their incredible journey called, “Our Subway Baby.”

Kevin’s biological parents are still unknown.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were reportedly trapped in a flipped car before being freed.
3-car accident at Fairway, Kell sends at least one to hospital
Antonio Canada
Manhunt Monday suspect wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child
Sophie Long, who was allegedly abducted by Michael Long, was found in a foreign country.
Texas girl missing for months found in foreign country, father in custody
Wichita Falls
Grass fire takes root on homeowners property
After a text of help was sent out the community of Clay County immediately started donating...
Community of Clay Co. shows outpour of support during grass fires

Latest News

The Jan. 6 House panel released a report detailing questions it has about documents provided by...
Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows
This photo shows the West Charlotte High School campus.
Student charged for firing shot after fight over bookbag at Charlotte, NC, high school
23-year-old Gary Dorsey
WFPD arrests suspect after Sunday chase
It was approved at Monday night’s school board meeting.
WFISD board approves new health curriculum
After a text of help was sent out, the community of Clay County immediately started donating...
Fire investigators provide updates on Texoma grass fires