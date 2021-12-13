Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

‘Dr. Oz’ show ending next month, as star runs for Senate

FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women...
FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York. Oz's show is coming to an end as he is running for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz will end his “Dr. Oz” syndicated talk show next month, and producers will replace it with a cooking show featuring his daughter.

The “Dr. Oz” show, in its 13th season, will air its last episode on Jan. 14, Sony Pictures Television said on Monday.

The heart surgeon and talk show host is running for the U.S. Senate as a Republican in Pennsylvania. Television stations in Philadelphia, New York City and Cleveland that are seen in Pennsylvania had already taken “Dr. Oz” off the air, for fear that the Federal Communications Commission’s “equal time” rules would allow rival candidates to seek similar air time.

In many parts of the country, “Dr. Oz” will be replaced by “The Good Dish,” a combination talk-cooking show where hosts Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa will serve up a dish of the day. Producers boasted it would be “the most fun you can have in the kitchen without having to do the dishes.”

The show is an outgrowth of a weekly segment on “Dr. Oz,” much like Oz’s television career got an early boost from Oprah Winfrey.

Sony said it has commitments to air “The Good Dish” in stations representing 90% of the nation’s population.

“The Good Dish” begins Jan. 17, Sony said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were reportedly trapped in a flipped car before being freed.
3-car accident at Fairway, Kell sends at least one to hospital
Antonio Canada
Manhunt Monday suspect wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child
Sophie Long, who was allegedly abducted by Michael Long, was found in a foreign country.
Texas girl missing for months found in foreign country, father in custody
Wichita Falls
Grass fire takes root on homeowners property
After a text of help was sent out the community of Clay County immediately started donating...
Community of Clay Co. shows outpour of support during grass fires

Latest News

The Jan. 6 House panel released a report detailing questions it has about documents provided by...
Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows
This photo shows the West Charlotte High School campus.
Student charged for firing shot after fight over bookbag at Charlotte, NC, high school
23-year-old Gary Dorsey
WFPD arrests suspect after Sunday chase
It was approved at Monday night’s school board meeting.
WFISD board approves new health curriculum
After a text of help was sent out, the community of Clay County immediately started donating...
Fire investigators provide updates on Texoma grass fires