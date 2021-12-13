Sunny and breezy start to the week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Monday expect temperatures to only reach the low 70s with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. Expect lots of sunshine as well. We will have a high near 71. Overnight temps fall back into the low 50s.

Tuesday looks to be more of the same with a high again in the low 70s. Wednesday winds increase out of the south and looks to be our warmest day of the week. Thursday a front moves into the area and will drop temps down into the 50s and 60s. Going into the weekend that front looks to stall, giving Texoma rain chances Friday and Saturday.

