Grass fire takes root on homeowners property

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita West Fire Department was also called out to a home on Wranglers Retreat Road at around 5 o’clock this evening.

Officials said at around 10 a.m. the homeowner there was burning trash and believed the fire was out. The homeowner went out only to return home to find three acres of his property on fire. The fire department believes the fire started back up again hours later due to high winds.

“The homeowner arrived on scene about 10 minutes before they realized. It shows in these kinds conditions how fast a fire can spread. Right now, it’s believed the fire is about three to four acres,” said Bashford.

No one was hurt because of the fire and the homeowners home and shed were not affected. Firefighters, were able to gain control of the grass fire.

