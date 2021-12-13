Email City Guide
Manhunt Monday suspect wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child

Antonio Canada
Antonio Canada(Wichita County Jail)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is bringing back Manhunt Mondays.

This week, they are looking for a 33-year-old charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The suspect is Antonio Markese Canada, who is described as being 5′08″ and 180 pounds.

According to Crime Stoppers, he is considered dangerous and possibly armed.

If you see him, do not approach him.

If you have any information on Canada’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or submit a tip online here.

MANHUNT MONDAY IS BACK!! If you have information on these subject, submit your tip anonymously by calling 940-322-9888...

Posted by Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers on Monday, December 13, 2021

