Manhunt Monday suspect wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is bringing back Manhunt Mondays.
This week, they are looking for a 33-year-old charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.
The suspect is Antonio Markese Canada, who is described as being 5′08″ and 180 pounds.
According to Crime Stoppers, he is considered dangerous and possibly armed.
If you see him, do not approach him.
If you have any information on Canada’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or submit a tip online here.
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.