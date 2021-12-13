Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas

A crime scene is taped off with police tape at Baytown, Texas, after one person was killed and...
A crime scene is taped off with police tape at Baytown, Texas, after one person was killed and 13 others were wounded in a shooting at a vigil Sunday evening.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, a sheriff said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. Sunday when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life in Baytown, about 25 miles west of Houston.

“Right as they were releasing the balloons up into the air was when the vehicle came,” he said. “Almost at that exact time is when they opened fire into a crowd.”

Gonzalez said Monday morning that the person who was killed was in their 20s.

Three of the wounded were taken to hospitals by helicopter, Gonzalez said. One of the injured was believed to be a young child, he said.

Officers were later called to the medical center in Baytown where some of the wounded were taken because a “disturbance” erupted there, Gonzalez said.

Investigators believe the shooter or shooters were driving a small, dark-colored sedan, Gonzalez said. No arrests have been announced.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a text of help was sent out the community of Clay County immediately started donating...
Community of Clay Co. shows outpour of support during grass fires
Wichita Falls
Grass fire takes root on homeowners property
Wichita Falls
Structure fire takes place on Ridgeway Street
A fire has been reported in Electra Friday afternoon.
Multiple crews battle fires in Electra, homes affected
Clay County fire prompts evacuations, road closures near Petrolia
Clay County highways reopen

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday,...
Biden aims to cut bureaucratic runaround for government services
In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Potter trial opens 2nd week with Wright autopsy details
A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes; at least 64 dead in Kentucky, governor says
Carla Cope, mother of Clayton Cope, said she tried to call her son after the storm hit the...
Tornado death: Mother tried to call son at Amazon facility
One of the firefighting aircraft options being made available for upcoming elevated fire...
Texas A&M Forest Service preparing for potential wildfire activity