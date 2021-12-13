Structure fire takes place on Ridgeway Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This evening the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire off Ridgeway and Rosemary Street in Wichita Falls just before 3 o’clock.

Homeowners James Ball and his wife said they realized the was a fire in their backyard when their next-door neighbor warned them about flames coming from their property. Ball and his wife ran out back to discover their shed and chicken coop was burning. Ball says the fire erupted from a transformer that popped.

“I ran around here and by then it everything was in rage. Then we called 9-1-1. I was going to try and get a hose and out here but it was too far gone. It was late,” said Ball.

Luckily bill says the chickens were able to move away from the fire and none of them were hurt. Bill and his next-door neighbor are both without electricity as Oncor tries to restore power.

