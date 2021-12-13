Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Texas A&M Forest Service preparing for potential wildfire activity

One of the firefighting aircraft options being made available for upcoming elevated fire...
One of the firefighting aircraft options being made available for upcoming elevated fire conditions.(Texas A&M Forest Service)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas A&M Forest Service is helping to prepare for more potential wildfire activity this week.

The service is opening the Abilene Airtanker Base at the Abilene Regional Airport.

Two large airtankers will arrive in the state Tuesday to aid in fire suppression efforts in Texas and Oklahoma as they are requested.

According to the service, one air attack platform and three single engine air tankers are currently in Childress for response.

Fire potential will increase on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a text of help was sent out the community of Clay County immediately started donating...
Community of Clay Co. shows outpour of support during grass fires
Wichita Falls
Grass fire takes root on homeowners property
Wichita Falls
Structure fire takes place on Ridgeway Street
A fire has been reported in Electra Friday afternoon.
Multiple crews battle fires in Electra, homes affected
Clay County fire prompts evacuations, road closures near Petrolia
Clay County highways reopen

Latest News

Wichita Falls
Grass fire takes root on homeowners property
Wichita Falls
Structure fire takes place on Ridgeway Street
During the ceremony, the graduates participated in the traditional turning of the tassel after...
MSU Texas class of 2021 officially become Mustang alumni
After a text of help was sent out the community of Clay County immediately started donating...
Community of Clay Co. shows outpour of support during grass fires