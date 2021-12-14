City of WF partners with MSU Texas to showcase senior documentaries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has partnered with the MSU Texas Mass Communication Department to air select student-produced documentaries that feature Wichita Falls.

The documentaries will air on the City’s Public Access Channel 1300 on Spectrum Cable.

“We are excited and cannot think of a better place to feature some of the amazing work that MSU-Texas students are doing with these amazing documentaries that feature some of Wichita Falls amazing stories,” said Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen.

“The students produce great work every semester, and I know I can speak for my colleagues when I say we are happy to have an opportunity to show these documentaries to the larger community,” Dr. Jim Sernoe, chair of the MSU Texas Mass Communication Department, said.

The partnership will begin on Jan. 1, 2022 with the following documentaries:

“Disgrace to Embrace” by Madison Davis, Jadon Land and Micah Wilson

“The Eastside” by Carli Woosley, Cydney Menzik, Shannon Doss and Avery Whaite

“Preserving the Past” by Gretta Gottschalk, Matt Ledesma and Christian Oseguera

For any other information, contact the public information office at (940) 761-7401.

