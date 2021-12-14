Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

City of WF partners with MSU Texas to showcase senior documentaries

The documentaries will air on the City’s Public Access Channel 1300 on Spectrum Cable.
The documentaries will air on the City’s Public Access Channel 1300 on Spectrum Cable.(Source: KAUZ)
By Dakota Mize
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has partnered with the MSU Texas Mass Communication Department to air select student-produced documentaries that feature Wichita Falls.

The documentaries will air on the City’s Public Access Channel 1300 on Spectrum Cable.

“We are excited and cannot think of a better place to feature some of the amazing work that MSU-Texas students are doing with these amazing documentaries that feature some of Wichita Falls amazing stories,” said Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen.

“The students produce great work every semester, and I know I can speak for my colleagues when I say we are happy to have an opportunity to show these documentaries to the larger community,” Dr. Jim Sernoe, chair of the MSU Texas Mass Communication Department, said.

The partnership will begin on Jan. 1, 2022 with the following documentaries:

  • “Disgrace to Embrace” by Madison Davis, Jadon Land and Micah Wilson
  • “The Eastside” by Carli Woosley, Cydney Menzik, Shannon Doss and Avery Whaite
  • “Preserving the Past” by Gretta Gottschalk, Matt Ledesma and Christian Oseguera

For any other information, contact the public information office at (940) 761-7401.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were reportedly trapped in a flipped car before being freed.
3-car accident at Fairway, Kell sends at least one to hospital
Antonio Canada
Manhunt Monday suspect wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child
23-year-old Gary Dorsey
WFPD arrests suspect after Sunday chase
Sophie Long, who was allegedly abducted by Michael Long, was found in a foreign country.
Texas girl missing for months found in foreign country, father in custody
City facilities will be closed for Christmas and New Year's Day.
City of Wichita Falls releases holiday trash schedule

Latest News

Texoma
BBB warns people to look out for pet scams
City of Electra
City of Electra sees aftermath of Friday’s fire
Executive Director Madeline Chappell smiles after receiving new bleachers for the Youth...
New bleachers mean big opportunities for YOC
The accident happened on Highway 281.
Two injured after garbage truck rolls in Windthorst
The City of Wichita Falls has released an adjusted Falls Ride schedule for the Christmas...
City of Wichita Falls releases Falls Ride holiday schedule