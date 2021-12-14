Email City Guide
City of Wichita Falls releases Falls Ride holiday schedule

The City of Wichita Falls has released an adjusted Falls Ride schedule for the Christmas...
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has released an adjusted Falls Ride schedule for the Christmas holiday break.

The Wichita Falls Public Transportation Division, which includes Falls Ride, will be closed from Friday, Dec. 24 to Sunday, Dec. 26 for Christmas. The Clarence Muehlberger Travel Center will also be closed during this time.

Normal Falls Ride service will resume on Monday, Dec. 27, with the travel center reopening on this day as well.

The bus schedule is as follows:

  • Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 - All Routes Operating
  • Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 - All Routes Operating
  • Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 - All Routes Operating
  • Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 - All Routes Operating
  • Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 - Closed for Christmas Eve
  • Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 - Closed for Christmas Day
  • Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 - Closed

Any questions should be directed to the Falls Ride dispatch office at (940) 761-7433.

