City of Wichita Falls releases Falls Ride holiday schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has released an adjusted Falls Ride schedule for the Christmas holiday break.

The Wichita Falls Public Transportation Division, which includes Falls Ride, will be closed from Friday, Dec. 24 to Sunday, Dec. 26 for Christmas. The Clarence Muehlberger Travel Center will also be closed during this time.

Normal Falls Ride service will resume on Monday, Dec. 27, with the travel center reopening on this day as well.

The bus schedule is as follows:

Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 - All Routes Operating

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 - All Routes Operating

Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 - All Routes Operating

Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 - All Routes Operating

Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 - Closed for Christmas Eve

Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 - Closed for Christmas Day

Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 - Closed

Any questions should be directed to the Falls Ride dispatch office at (940) 761-7433.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.