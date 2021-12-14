Email City Guide
DAV Chapter 41 recognizes DPS troopers

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two Texas DPS troopers were honored on Monday for their role in saving the life of a veteran.

Trooper Justin Kaiser and Trooper Aaron Clopton were recognized by the Wichita Falls Disabled American Veteran Chapter 41 for going beyond the call of duty.

Joel Jimenez, DAV Chapter 41 commander, said the two applied outstanding leadership skills during a very tense and traumatic situation last month that helped prevent a potential veteran suicide.

He said the troopers may not realize what a huge impact they had on this young veteran and bragged on how it’s good to see men and women always step up to help a veteran in need.

”They’re here to protect us, they’re here to do their jobs,” said Jimenez. “They’re here to represent and protect the great state of Texas and that’s what we like about them.”

Jimenez said this time is also a reminder for anyone in need of help or needing to talk to someone, especially around the holidays, to not be afraid to reach out for help.

