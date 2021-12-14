Email City Guide
Fire investigators provide updates on Texoma grass fires

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - The dry conditions Texoma has seen are to blame for many fires that broke out late last week and even into the weekend. Two burn bans are now in place.

In Archer County, the Lakeside City Volunteer Fire Department posted on their Facebook page a burn ban is in effect immediately.

In Clay County, the commissioner’s court voted on Monday to put a burn ban in place for all county residents due to the increasing drought conditions. That burn ban is effective now until January 10 and includes burn barrels, open-top grilling and fireworks. Agriculture burns, welding and grilling will have thresholds that need to be met to avoid penalties.

READ: Community of Clay Co. shows outpour of support during grass fires

In Young County, Friday night’s large grass fire burned 509 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Friday’s grass fire in Electra that burned one home to the ground is also to blame for the loss of an industrial building. Another home also has smoke damage. Texas A&M Forest Service members estimate the fire reached 2,300 acres in size and was not 100% contained until around seven p.m. Sunday night.

Other buildings that were affected include the Ag building and some of the sheds in that area.

READ: Texas A&M Forest Service preparing for potential wildfire activity

The grass fires unfortunately didn’t stop there. Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, the Wichita West Fire Department was called out to a home on Wranglers Retreat Road.

Crews said around 10 a.m. that morning, the homeowner was burning trash and believed the fire was out. He left his home, only to return and find three acres of his property on fire.

The fire department believes the fire sparked again hours later due to high winds. No one was injured and firefighters were able to gain control of that grass fire.

Over in Henrietta, teachers used fire extinguishers to put out a small grass fire on the practice field.

If you would like to support Texoma volunteer fire departments, click here.

