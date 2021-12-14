Hospice of Wichita Falls provides support for families

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kimberly Killian, director of clinic services at Hospice Care of Wichita Falls, said a person in hospice care can get so tired toward the ending of their life that all they desire is to be surrounded by family.

Killian said the job of her staff is to be ready and onboard to meet the families needs at any given time. They make sure no one dies alone.

“For some of our patients, we are their families. They don’t have anybody to turn to and that is very hard on our staff. I’ve seen the staff do extra stuff for these patients,” said Killian.

Killian said her staff jumps in to help manage a patients’ symptoms, which helps ease their pain and the pain of their families.

TREE OF LIGHTS CAMPAIGN

You only have until Friday, Dec. 17 to donate to the Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign. They are hoping to reach their goal of $275,000 so they can light the star on top of the tree.

Donations can be made through the following options:

Over the phone at (940) 691-0982

In person at Hospice of Wichita Falls

Mailed to 4909 Johnson Road – Wichita Falls, Texas

Online by clicking here

Donations allow Hospice of Wichita Falls to provide care, education, resources and support to those who are facing life threatening illnesses.

To learn more about the Tree of Lights Campaign, click here.

