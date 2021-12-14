How you can help Texoma VFDs following grass fires

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Many Texoma volunteer fire departments fought large grass fires last Friday and into the weekend. The fires broke out in Archer, Clay, Comanche, Wichita and Young counties.

If you’d like to help out the firefighters, you can send cases of water, Gatorade, snacks, food, monetary donations, Visine and Chapstick to any of the following addresses:

VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT ADDRESS Henrietta VFD 916 W. Spring St.

Henrietta Tx 76365 Joy VFD 8680 Old Joy Shannon Rd

Joy TX 76365 Ringgold VFD 17810 N US Hwy 81

Ringgold TX 76261 Nocona Rural VFD, Inc P.O. Box 55

Nocona TX 76255 Bellevue VFD P.O. Box 11

Bellevue TX 76228

Phone - (940)928-2125 Vashti VFD 1194 Sandy Ln

Bellevue, TX 76228 Bluegrove VFD P.O. BOX 214

Bluegrove, TX 76352 Lake Arrowhead VFD P.O. Box 2511

W. Falls, TX 76307 Windthorst VFD 17629 US Highway 281

Windthorst, TX 76379 Bowman VFD 15974 FM 1954

Wichita Falls, Tx 76310 Scotland VFD 370 Ave J

Scotland, TX 76379 Archer City VFD PO Box 367

Archer City, TX 76351 Jack County Rural Fire Dept. PO Box 150

Jacksboro TX 76458 Petrolia VFD PO Box 39

Petrolia Tx 76377

Phone - (940) 631-9247 Jolly VFD 110 Milton

Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Dean Dale Volunteer Fire Dept. 6939 Hwy 79 N

Dean, Tx 76305 Byers VFD P.O. Box 95

Byers, TX 76357 Arrowhead Ranch Estates VFD 22471 FM 2393,

Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Lindsay VFD 637 Ash St

Lindsay, TX 76250 Saint Jo VFD 220 E Howell St

St Jo, TX 76265 Callisburg VFD 116 McDaniel St

Callisburg, TX 76240 Era VFD 118 S Wine St

Gainesville, TX 76240 Valley View VFD 100 S Pecan Creek Trail

Valley View, TX 76272 Muenster VFD PO Box 206

Muenster, TX 76252 Rosston VFD 89 Palmer St

Rosston, TX 76263 Wichita East VFD 2070 SH-79

Wichita Falls, TX 76305 Nocona Hills VFD 214 Nocona Dr

Nocona, TX 76255

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.