How you can help Texoma VFDs following grass fires

Fires broke out in Archer, Clay, Comanche, Wichita and Young counties last Friday.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Many Texoma volunteer fire departments fought large grass fires last Friday and into the weekend. The fires broke out in Archer, Clay, Comanche, Wichita and Young counties.

If you’d like to help out the firefighters, you can send cases of water, Gatorade, snacks, food, monetary donations, Visine and Chapstick to any of the following addresses:

VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENTADDRESS
Henrietta VFD916 W. Spring St.
Henrietta Tx 76365
Joy VFD8680 Old Joy Shannon Rd
Joy TX 76365
Ringgold VFD17810 N US Hwy 81
Ringgold TX 76261
Nocona Rural VFD, IncP.O. Box 55
Nocona TX 76255
Bellevue VFDP.O. Box 11
Bellevue TX 76228
Phone - (940)928-2125
Vashti VFD1194 Sandy Ln
Bellevue, TX 76228
Bluegrove VFDP.O. BOX 214
Bluegrove, TX 76352
Lake Arrowhead VFDP.O. Box 2511
W. Falls, TX 76307
Windthorst VFD17629 US Highway 281
Windthorst, TX 76379
Bowman VFD15974 FM 1954
Wichita Falls, Tx 76310
Scotland VFD370 Ave J
Scotland, TX 76379
Archer City VFDPO Box 367
Archer City, TX 76351
Jack County Rural Fire Dept.PO Box 150
Jacksboro TX 76458
Petrolia VFDPO Box 39
Petrolia Tx 76377
Phone - (940) 631-9247
Jolly VFD110 Milton
Wichita Falls, TX 76310
Dean Dale Volunteer Fire Dept.6939 Hwy 79 N
Dean, Tx 76305
Byers VFDP.O. Box 95
Byers, TX 76357
Arrowhead Ranch Estates VFD22471 FM 2393,
Wichita Falls, TX 76310
Lindsay VFD637 Ash St
Lindsay, TX 76250
Saint Jo VFD220 E Howell St
St Jo, TX 76265
Callisburg VFD116 McDaniel St
Callisburg, TX 76240
Era VFD118 S Wine St
Gainesville, TX 76240
Valley View VFD100 S Pecan Creek Trail
Valley View, TX 76272
Muenster VFDPO Box 206
Muenster, TX 76252
Rosston VFD89 Palmer St
Rosston, TX 76263
Wichita East VFD2070 SH-79
Wichita Falls, TX 76305
Nocona Hills VFD214 Nocona Dr
Nocona, TX 76255

