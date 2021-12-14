How you can help Texoma VFDs following grass fires
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Many Texoma volunteer fire departments fought large grass fires last Friday and into the weekend. The fires broke out in Archer, Clay, Comanche, Wichita and Young counties.
If you’d like to help out the firefighters, you can send cases of water, Gatorade, snacks, food, monetary donations, Visine and Chapstick to any of the following addresses:
|VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT
|ADDRESS
|Henrietta VFD
|916 W. Spring St.
Henrietta Tx 76365
|Joy VFD
|8680 Old Joy Shannon Rd
Joy TX 76365
|Ringgold VFD
|17810 N US Hwy 81
Ringgold TX 76261
|Nocona Rural VFD, Inc
|P.O. Box 55
Nocona TX 76255
|Bellevue VFD
|P.O. Box 11
Bellevue TX 76228
Phone - (940)928-2125
|Vashti VFD
|1194 Sandy Ln
Bellevue, TX 76228
|Bluegrove VFD
|P.O. BOX 214
Bluegrove, TX 76352
|Lake Arrowhead VFD
|P.O. Box 2511
W. Falls, TX 76307
|Windthorst VFD
|17629 US Highway 281
Windthorst, TX 76379
|Bowman VFD
|15974 FM 1954
Wichita Falls, Tx 76310
|Scotland VFD
|370 Ave J
Scotland, TX 76379
|Archer City VFD
|PO Box 367
Archer City, TX 76351
|Jack County Rural Fire Dept.
|PO Box 150
Jacksboro TX 76458
|Petrolia VFD
|PO Box 39
Petrolia Tx 76377
Phone - (940) 631-9247
|Jolly VFD
|110 Milton
Wichita Falls, TX 76310
|Dean Dale Volunteer Fire Dept.
|6939 Hwy 79 N
Dean, Tx 76305
|Byers VFD
|P.O. Box 95
Byers, TX 76357
|Arrowhead Ranch Estates VFD
|22471 FM 2393,
Wichita Falls, TX 76310
|Lindsay VFD
|637 Ash St
Lindsay, TX 76250
|Saint Jo VFD
|220 E Howell St
St Jo, TX 76265
|Callisburg VFD
|116 McDaniel St
Callisburg, TX 76240
|Era VFD
|118 S Wine St
Gainesville, TX 76240
|Valley View VFD
|100 S Pecan Creek Trail
Valley View, TX 76272
|Muenster VFD
|PO Box 206
Muenster, TX 76252
|Rosston VFD
|89 Palmer St
Rosston, TX 76263
|Wichita East VFD
|2070 SH-79
Wichita Falls, TX 76305
|Nocona Hills VFD
|214 Nocona Dr
Nocona, TX 76255
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.