More windy weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - More gusty winds will be here today and tomorrow. For Tuesday expect a high near 75 with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15, gusts up to 20. Wednesday will be slightly warmer with southerly winds at 20-30 mph. Tomorrow will have an elevated risk of fire danger as well. Thursday a front moves into the area dropping temps into the 60s, it looks to then stall giving us rain chances Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.