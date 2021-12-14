Email City Guide
MSU Texas senior art exhibit ends Friday

MSU welcomes the community to visit art exhibit
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Eight graduating seniors at MSU Texas are displaying their senior capstone project this week.

The senior exhibit, an idea created by their professor, Steve Hilton, teaches students how to showcase their work to the public. Sapphire Vasquez, an MSU Texas senior, said she’s always wanted to make art and have an opportunity to connect to other people. She has helped to curate two shows at MSU Texas so far but not on a larger level, such as this one.

“I want to be the most human that I can because I know a lot of people shy away from their emotions, especially stigmas through society and everything. Especially men, how they’re not able to express their emotions. I want to tap into that,” said Vasquez.

The exhibit is free and open to the public until Friday inside of the Juanita Harvey Art Gallery from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

