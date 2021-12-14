Texas Rangers investigating roadside hostage situation ended by Lufkin Police shooting, disarming suspect

Editor’s note: The video in this story contains graphic violence and may not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion advised.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) -

The suspect in a roadside hostage situation is in custody after being shot in the neck by an officer, according to Lufkin Police. (Caleb Beames/KTRE staff)

(KTRE staff)

Body camera video released by the Lufkin Police Department shows law enforcement officers approach the light-colored Kia Optima.

“Officers observed the suspect still holding the handgun toward the hostage,” the news release stated.

Officers shouted commands to “drop the gun,” multiple times before firing through the vehicle’s rear glass.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Gorko was struck by officer gunfire several times and removed from the vehicle. Lufkin PD report two Lufkin Police officers fired rounds through the back window at Gorko to prevent Gorko from killing his neighbor.

The body camera video then appears to show Gorko being pulled from the car and officers removing a pistol from the front passenger seat.

The suspect in a roadside hostage situation is in custody after being shot in the neck by an officer, according to Lufkin Police. (Lufkin Police Dept.)

City of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth said the suspect was struck in the neck with rifle rounds and was taken to a Lufkin hospital for treatment.

The hostage, Gorko’s neighbor was unharmed, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic was slow-moving around the scene of a hostage rescue north of Lufkin. (Caleb Beames/KTRE staff)

Timothy Gorko was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and evading arrest and detention with a vehicle. Gorko was in possession of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest. Lufkin PD report Gorko has a lengthy criminal history with numerous felony charges and is a registered sex offender.

Timothy Gorko (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

“This investigation is in its early stages and will be investigated by the Texas Rangers as is our standard policy” according to the press release.

