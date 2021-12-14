Email City Guide
Two injured after garbage truck rolls in Windthorst

The accident happened on Highway 281.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - A woman and another passenger were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a garbage truck rolled on its side in Windthorst Tuesday afternoon.

According to Texas DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, the accident happened on Highway 281. The garbage truck flipped over after the driver tried to swerve and brake to avoid hitting another vehicle.

The woman who was driving the garbage truck was reportedly airlifted to United Regional, while the passenger was transported to a hospital by an ambulance.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

