WF man arrested for alleged sexual abuse

Antonio Markese Canada was arrested on Dec. 13 on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a girl over the course of two years, according to police.

Antonio Markese Canada was arrested on Monday on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony. His bond was set at $100,000.

According to an arrest warrant, Canada allegedly checked himself into the Red River Hospital for treatment upon learning that the victim had contacted police.

Police were then unable to find or contact him after his release.

An arrest warrant was put out by WFPD in early December, and a Crime Stoppers tip about Canada’s location reportedly led to his arrest on Monday.

