WF man sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault of a child

Michael Lee Blair
Michael Lee Blair(Wichita County LEC)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for the aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The investigation began on Feb. 16, 2018 when the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a reported sexual assault.

According to court documents, the offense took place in 2015, though it wasn’t reported until 2018.

The victim gave a written statement about the alleged incidents to her mother who then reported it to police. In the note, the victim said Michael Lee Blair, 47, touched her inappropriately on several occasions during the course of one year.

