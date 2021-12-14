WFAFB adjusts December mobile pantry schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has made adjustments to its mobile pantry schedule for the rest of December.

The Dec. 17 stop at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church will now happen from 10 a.m. to noon that same day. Additionally, the Dec. 28 stop at the Mill St. Housing Center has been canceled.

The last two stops for December will be on Dec. 21 at Legacy Church of God from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and on Dec. 22 at the Ben Donnell Housing Center from 1-3 p.m.

