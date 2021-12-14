WFISD board approves new health curriculum

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD board members approved a new physical education and health curriculum on Monday for 4th-12th graders.

That was done at Monday night’s school board meeting. It’s a new sex education curriculum and it’s replacing a program called Hot Topics.

District officials said parents now have to opt in if they want their child to participate.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.