Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFISD board approves new health curriculum

It was approved at Monday night’s school board meeting.
It was approved at Monday night’s school board meeting.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD board members approved a new physical education and health curriculum on Monday for 4th-12th graders.

That was done at Monday night’s school board meeting. It’s a new sex education curriculum and it’s replacing a program called Hot Topics.

District officials said parents now have to opt in if they want their child to participate.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were reportedly trapped in a flipped car before being freed.
3-car accident at Fairway, Kell sends at least one to hospital
Antonio Canada
Manhunt Monday suspect wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child
Sophie Long, who was allegedly abducted by Michael Long, was found in a foreign country.
Texas girl missing for months found in foreign country, father in custody
Wichita Falls
Grass fire takes root on homeowners property
After a text of help was sent out the community of Clay County immediately started donating...
Community of Clay Co. shows outpour of support during grass fires

Latest News

23-year-old Gary Dorsey
WFPD arrests suspect after Sunday chase
After a text of help was sent out, the community of Clay County immediately started donating...
Fire investigators provide updates on Texoma grass fires
Wichita Falls
MSU Texas senior art exhibit ends Friday
Fires broke out in Archer, Clay, Comanche, Wichita and Young counties last Friday.
How you can help Texoma VFDs following grass fires