WFPD arrests suspect after Sunday chase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man is in custody after leading Wichita Falls police on a chase Sunday afternoon right in front of News Channel 6.

What started as a car chase quickly turned into a foot chase after the suspect behind the wheel crashed on Wenonah Avenue. The suspect, 23-year-old Gary Dorsey, then fled on foot across the field right in front of News Channel 6.

Dorsey was taken into custody then transported to United Regional for medical clearance before being taken to the jail. He’s now facing the following charges:

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Evading arrest or detention

Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Possession of marijuana under two ounces

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

He also has a state warrant for a parole violation out of Austin.

