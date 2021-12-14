Email City Guide
WFPD provides update on 3-car accident at Fairway, Kell

Two people were reportedly trapped in a flipped car before being freed.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police have provided an update on the three-car accident at Fairway and Kell that sent one person to the hospital on Monday.

According to police, a Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling west on Kell Blvd, while a white truck was traveling northbound on Fairway. The Hyundai driver allegedly ran the stop light and was hit by the white truck, causing the Hyundai to flip. A grey truck sitting at the light in the southbound lane of Fairway was also hit as a result of the crash.

Police said a 37-year-old woman from the Hyundai was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other occupant, a 13-year-old, was not injured.

The 17-year-old driver of the white truck possibly had injuries as well but he refused medical attention at the scene. The 57-year-old driver of the grey truck was not injured, according to police.

Witnesses on scene allegedly told officers that the Hyundai ran a red light and that the white truck had a green light at the time of the crash.

