Wichita County officials issue burn ban

Firefighters fought a large grass fire near Electra last Friday.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County officials issued a burn ban on Tuesday.

The ban comes after firefighters fought a large grass fire near Electra last Friday. It reached 2,300 acres in size and destroyed a home before firefighters contained it on Sunday night.

Clay, Archer and Young counties have also issued burn bans following the large fires that hit those areas as well.

READ: Community of Clay Co. shows outpour of support during grass fires

To read more about these fires, click here. For a list of Texoma volunteer fire departments you can send donations to, click here.

Wichita County officials issue burn ban(Wichita County)
Wichita County officials issue burn ban(Wichita County)

