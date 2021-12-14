Wichita County officials issue burn ban
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County officials issued a burn ban on Tuesday.
The ban comes after firefighters fought a large grass fire near Electra last Friday. It reached 2,300 acres in size and destroyed a home before firefighters contained it on Sunday night.
Clay, Archer and Young counties have also issued burn bans following the large fires that hit those areas as well.
