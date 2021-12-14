WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County officials issued a burn ban on Tuesday.

The ban comes after firefighters fought a large grass fire near Electra last Friday. It reached 2,300 acres in size and destroyed a home before firefighters contained it on Sunday night.

Clay, Archer and Young counties have also issued burn bans following the large fires that hit those areas as well.

READ: Community of Clay Co. shows outpour of support during grass fires

To read more about these fires, click here. For a list of Texoma volunteer fire departments you can send donations to, click here.

Wichita County officials issue burn ban (Wichita County)

Wichita County officials issue burn ban (Wichita County)

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.