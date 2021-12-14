Email City Guide
Windy and Warm

By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong storm system brings warm and windy weather to the region once again on Wednesday. Most highs will be well into the 70s and 80s. South winds could gusty as high as 40 to 45mph. That same storm system brings a cold front through the area by early Thursday with a nice drop in temperatures expected. Look for most highs in the 60s both Thursday and Friday. We may cool down into the 40s and 50s for the weekend.

