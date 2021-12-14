Young County issues burn ban

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - Young County officials have issued a burn ban due to predictions of high winds on Wednesday.

Young County firefighters fought a large grass fire last Friday that burned 509 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Clay County and Archer County officials have also issued burn bans following the large fires that hit those areas as well.

Another large grass fire started near Electra on Friday. It reached 2,300 acres in size and destroyed a home before firefighters contained it on Sunday night.

Another large grass fire started near Electra on Friday. It reached 2,300 acres in size and destroyed a home before firefighters contained it on Sunday night.

