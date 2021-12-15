32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Wednesday
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 32 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Wednesday.
21 Wichita County residents are hospitalized at this time.
|DATES
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, Dec. 13, 2021
|1
|80s
|55
|22
|Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021
|0
|-
|27
|24
|Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021
|0
|-
|32
|21
Last week, the county reported a total of 1 death, 185 cases and 90 recoveries.
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.