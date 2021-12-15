32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 32 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Wednesday.

21 Wichita County residents are hospitalized at this time.

DATES DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 1 80s 55 22 Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 0 - 27 24 Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 0 - 32 21

Last week, the county reported a total of 1 death, 185 cases and 90 recoveries.

