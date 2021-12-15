Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Wednesday

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(WXIX Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 32 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Wednesday.

21 Wichita County residents are hospitalized at this time.

DATESDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, Dec. 13, 2021180s5522
Tuesday, Dec. 14, 20210-2724
Wednesday, Dec. 15, 20210-3221

Last week, the county reported a total of 1 death, 185 cases and 90 recoveries.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire is prompting U.S. 287 to be shutdown for the time being.
U.S. 287 reopens near Iowa Park after multiple fires contained
Two people were reportedly trapped in a flipped car before being freed.
WFPD provides update on 3-car accident at Fairway, Kell
An accident on Central Freeway at around 7:32 a.m. Wednesday morning caused a car to flip into...
Early morning accident flips truck on Central Freeway
23-year-old Gary Dorsey
WFPD arrests suspect after Sunday chase
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $18.50

Latest News

Iowa Park High School evacuated, U.S. 287 shut down due to wildfires
A fire in Elgin on Wednesday prompted evacuations.
Evacuation ordered rescinded, fire under control in Comanche County
Wichita County reissues disaster declaration for fires
Wichita County reissues disaster declaration for fires
Iowa Park High School evacuated, U.S. 287 shut down due to wildfires
Iowa Park High School evacuated, U.S. 287 shut down due to wildfires