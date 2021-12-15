BBB warns people to look out for pet scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Thieves are using animals this holiday to scam people, especially dogs. The Better Business Bureau said 82% of pet scams were dogs. Doing your research can avoid you from getting scammed. One BBB official said people ages 25-44 are being affected by this scam.

“Just like you’re picking the puppy...You need to pick the seller. You need to see the pet in-person. If you can’t see the pet in person then you want to assume it is a scam,” said Cosme Ojeda II, director of operations for the North Central Texas BBB.

The BBB is seeing people get scammed out of a $1,000 each time. Other reports of animals included cat, birds, and iguanas. Scammers are using untraceable methods of payments such Cash App.

